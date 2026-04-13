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Justin Bieber leaves Hailey Bieber awestruck with swoon-worthy Coachella shout-out

The 'Sorry' hitmaker melts hearts by confessing his love for wife Hailey Bieber while performing at the 2026 Coachella

Justin Bieber leaves Hailey Bieber awestruck with swoon-worthy Coachella shout-out
Justin Bieber leaves Hailey Bieber awestruck with swoon-worthy Coachella shout-out

Whether it's a song on his album or a shout-out at packed concert, Justin Bieber never shies away from showing his love for his wife, Hailey Bieber.

At the 2026 Coachella over the weekend, the Sorry hitmaker sent the audience into a frenzy by giving a swoon-worthy shout-out to the Rhode founder and their one-year-old baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber.

In a video shared by Entertainment Tonight on Instagram, the 32-year-old Canadian singer can be seen belting out one of his hit tracks, Everything Hallelujah, from his eighth studio album, Swag II.

"Hailey, babe, hallelujah. Baby Jack, hallelujah," Justin crooned during his performance.

The camera then immediately focused on Hailey Bieber, showing the Vogue model completely awestruck by her singer husband's heart-melting gesture as she blew him a kiss before giving cheering fans a wave.

The surprise shout-out instantly sparked a frenzy among fans and left them in awe.

On Instagram, one of the fans wrote, "Beautiful to see Justin feeling his blessings."

"It's him looking down and locking eyes with her before he sings it for me. I could watch this over and over again," swooned a second.

A third expressed, "It's good to see him back to his passion. Im so happy and excited for him."

Meanwhile, a fourth added, "She deserves that, she never gave up on him."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first and only child, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

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