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Hailey Bieber shares rare family moments from Justin Bieber’s Coachella weekend

The Rhode founder dropped a sweet behind-the-scenes look at her husband the 'Peaches' singer

Hailey Bieber shares rare family moments from Justin Bieber’s Coachella weekend
Hailey Bieber shares rare family moments from Justin Bieber’s Coachella weekend

Hailey Bieber gave fans a glimpse into her love and pride for husband Justin Bieber, sharing a heartfelt tribute to his “special” Coachella 2026 weekend after his headline-making performance.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Rhode founder dropped a sweet behind-the-scenes look at her husband the Peaches singer’s headlining performance at Coachella.

In several images, Hailey Bieber was seen wearing a vintage 1998 Christian Dior silk slip dress in banana yellow and hot pink, created by John Galliano and obtained from Tab Vintage.

She showcased the eye-catching outfit at her Rhode World pop-up in Indio, California, and also posted photos of herself touching up her signature Rhode lip product while in the desert.


In another photo, Hailey Bieber appears with Justin, 32, and their son, Jack Blues Bieber, born in August 2024.

She also shared casual backstage moments from Coachella soundcheck, where she wore a black cropped polo, grey cargo sweatpants, and sunglasses while dancing.

"Such a special weekend," Hailey, 29, began the caption.

She added, "Nobody will ever know even an ounce of what it’s taken to get here. so grateful for this beautiful life. SO proud. let’s do it all again!!!!"

Notably, the Biebers supported Justin during his stripped-down Coachella set, which featured early hits like Baby and That Should Be Me.

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