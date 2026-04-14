Moya Brennan, Irish Grammy-winning singer dies at 73

Moya Brennan, an Irish singer who is best known as the lead single of Grammy-winning group Clannad, has passed away at the age of 73.
The Celtic folk singer, songwriter and harpist from the Irish-speaking Donegal Gaeltacht area of Gaoth Dobhair recorded around 25 albums and sold millions of records worldwide.
She gained fame as part of her family's band Clannad, which formed in 1970 and later included Moya's younger sister, Enya.
A family statement said the singer, who was the eldest of nine children, died peacefully "surrounded by loved ones".
After initially performing in their family's pub, Leo's Tavern, Clannad began tours of Europe in the 1970s.
The group won a BAFTA in 1984 and a Grammy in 1999.
Moya Brennan's solo career
Moya Brennan went on to enjoy a successful solo career, recording her first individual album, Máire, in 1992.
She collaborated with a number of artists, including Mick Jagger, Paul Young and U2 frontman Bono.
Brennan was awarded an Emmy in 2011 for a documentary titled Music of Ireland.
Notably, Clannad performed their farewell concert in Dublin in 2023, on the 50th anniversary of the release of their debut album.