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Brooklyn Beckham's ex Hana Cross breaks silence on his escalating family rift

The Beckham family has been estranged with Brooklyn Beckham since May of last year

Brooklyn Beckhams ex Hana Cross breaks silence on his escalating family rift
Brooklyn Beckham's ex Hana Cross breaks silence on his escalating family rift  

Hana Cross is breaking her silence on former boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham’s escalating family tensions. 

The 28-year-old British model and influencer has first time opened up about the soaring family tensions of her ex, which has been in the headlines since last year.

In a recent interview with Hello!, Hana shared that she doesn’t look back on her time in the Beckham clan fondly, while admitting shocking details of her past relationship with Brooklyn.

"My time with the family caused me a lot of anxiety, in all honesty. There were a lot of warning signs and things that happened during the relationship that, in hindsight, should have made me think and maybe end the relationship or walk away from it a lot sooner than I did," the social media star candidly spoke.

Additionally, she noted about her struggles which she has been through as Hana revealed that she came from a farm background and Beckham family did not welcome her as a part of their family during her alleged romance with Brooklyn.

For those in the room, before marrying his now-wife, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham dated Hana Cross for approximately nine months to a year, between late 2018 and the summer of 2019.

It is also worth noting that the family tensions between Brooklyn and his estranged parents, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have escalated when the aspiring chef shocked the internet earlier this year when he released a statement saying he 'does not wish to reconcile' with his family.

He also accused his mother publicly for attempting to ruining his relationship with his wife during his high-profile wedding in 2022.

So far, Brooklyn Beckham has not responded to these revelations of his former flame, Hana Cross.  

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