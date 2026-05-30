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Barry Manilow reveals painful struggle with life-threatening illness: 'Killing me'

The 'Copacabana' singer shares health ordeal months after under going lung cancer surgery

Barry Manilow reveals painful struggle with life-threatening illness: Killing me
Barry Manilow reveals painful struggle with life-threatening illness: 'Killing me'  

Barry Manilow is opening up about his painful struggle with a life-threatening disease. 

The Mandy crooner made a guest appearance on Good Morning America after he was cancelled from a series of concerts earlier this year.

Speaking about his health ordeal, Manilow, 82, said he recently underwent surgery to remove a cancerous spot, which gave him pneumonia.

"I'm doing well. It took longer than I thought it was going to take to get past this lung cancer thing, I didn't know about pneumonia," the Copacabana hitmaker added.

He continued explaining his condition, the critically-acclaimed musician revealed he was in the ICU for seven days, "because they couldn't grasp this pneumonia that was just about killing me." 

This update came after Manilow revealed that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in December last year, with a distressing statement on Instagram. 

"As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks," he announced. 

At the time, he pushed back his planned February Las Vegas residency dates, then his February, March and April arena shows on doctor's advice that he needed more time to recover.  

During his fresh interview, Barry Manilow shared a positive update on his health while assuring his fans that he plans to be ready for his June arena shows in the United Kingdom.  

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