Jamie Lee Curtis announces sister's death at 69 in heartbreaking statement  

Jamie Lee Curtis is mourning the big family loss in a heartbreaking statement.
The Freaky Friday actress confirmed the tragic passing of her older sister, Kelly Curtis, who was 69 years old, on Saturday, May 30th.
Taking to her Instagram account, Jamie, 67, bid a tearful farewell, as she penned, "A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis."
Confirming her death, the legendary American actress wrote, "She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace. She was my first friend and lifelong confidant."
"She was jaw-droppingly beautiful and a talented actress. She played a mean game of hearts, collected turtles, loved her family, nature, music, thrifting, travel, Facebook, and Pokémon Go. She was proud of her Danish roots and Hungarian Jewish ancestry and was a devoted American patriot," she lamented.
Jamie further scribbled that her sister will always remain in her heart due to her "loving generosity, fierce opinions, endless curiosity, unique style."
The producer concluded her emotional post in her sister Kelly's style as she said goodbye one last time to Kelly, with a Hungarian blessing, "Isten Veled," which means God is with you.
Jamie Lee Curtis' older sister, Kelly Curtis, was also an American actress who was known for her recognisable roles in movies, including The Sect, Magic Sticks and The Devil's Daughter.