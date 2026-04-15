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Shock for Prince William and Harry as Princess Diana linked to Epstein

Princess Diana's inspiring legacy in jeopardy as Jeffrey Epstein's victim reveals shocking link between the two

Shock for Prince William and Harry as Princess Diana linked to Epstein
Shock for Prince William and Harry as Princess Diana linked to Epstein

In a shocking twist, Princess Diana's name has been dragged into the messy Epstein scandals.

As per Radar Online's explosive new report published on Tuesday, April 14, a victim of Epstein who identifies herself as Natalie has spoken out on a shocking link between the late Princess and sex offender.

Speaking to the UK media, the accuser revealed that she had been trafficked to billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, father of Diana's boyfriend Dodi Fayed.

Natalie claimed that she was just a teen back then when Epstein sent her to be sexually assaulted by the late Egyptian businessman.

As Princess Diana was really close to Mohamed before her death in 1997, the shocking claim has put her inspiring legacy in jeopardy.

The victim also alleged that Epstein was "excited" to form a link with Prince William and Prince Harry's late mother through his close friendship with Mohamed. 

"Toward the end of her life, she was incredibly close with Mohamed. He was due to be her official father-in-law once she married [Dodi], and apparently Epstein was excited because he stood to gain more access to Diana through his friendship with Mohamed," they said.

According to an insider, "It's naive and delusional for anyone to think that Diana wouldn't have been apprised about Epstein and how he operated – especially as she was also extremely close to Sarah."

"It was one of those things she turned a blind eye to, like so many others who were in Epstein's orbit," they added.

The tipster went on to note, "This monster already found a way into the monarchy's inner sanctum through Andrew. If it turns out that Diana was caught up with Epstein, too – even through no fault of her own – it would be a massive headache for the royal family."

It is pertinent to mention that no direct connection between Princess Diana and Jeffrey Epstein has been found yet.

However, if a link between them is revealed in the future, it would cause a significant shock to Diana's children, Prince William and Prince Harry, whom she shared with King Charles III.

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