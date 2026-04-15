BTS marks new achievement after comeback album 'Arirang'

BTS recently marked a new achievement after their highly successful comeback album, Arirang.
The popular South Korean band just secured a nomination at the American Music Awards.
According to nominations announced on Tuesday, April 14, the boy band bagged three nominations at the AMA, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for SWIM, and Best Male K-pop Artist for Arirang.
The K-pop group is all set to compete alongside nine other major global artists, including Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Bad Bunny, and Lady Gaga.
It’s worth mentioning here that the American Music Awards ceremony is to take place on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The exciting news for the popular group being nominated at American Music Awards comes as the band continues to lead major music charts with its latest album released on March 20, 2026.
On Wednesday, April 18, BTS Swim ranked No. 5 on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart, maintaining its position within the top five for a third consecutive week.
Moreover, five more tracks from Arirang album including Body to Body, Fya, 2.0, Hooligan, and Normal also charted on the Hot 100.