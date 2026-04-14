News
News

Adam Sandler roots for daughter Sadie as she captivates at 'Roommates' premiere

Sadie Sandler makes gorgeous arrival with her family at the premiere of her new movie 'Roommates'

Adam Sandler roots for daughter Sadie as she captivates at Roommates premiere
Adam Sandler roots for daughter Sadie as she captivates at 'Roommates' premiere

Adam Sandler was beaming with pride at his and his daughter's new movie premiere.

On Monday, April 13, the 59-year-old American actor, along with his wife Jackie Sandler and younger daughter Sunny Sandler, arrived at the premiere of Roommates that stars his elder daughter Sadie Sandler in lead role.

Roommates is an upcoming American comedy film that includes Sadie Sandler and Chloe East in main roles, while Adam plays a supporting character and also serves as the producer.

At the premiere, held at The Egyptian Theatre, Los Angeles, the 19-year-old actress captivated in a breathtaking, off-the-shoulder black gown featuring a frilled neckline and hem.

Sadie kept her makeup minimal, making her natural beauty shine bright.

Meanwhile, the Grown Ups star sported a red Nike zip-up sweater, beige trousers and colorful sneakers.

Roommates release date:

The upcoming Netflix movie Roommates is slated to release on April 17, 2026.

Roommates plot:

According to IMDb, Roommates centers on the story, "When a hopeful, naive college freshman, Devon, asks the cool and confident Celeste to be her roommate, a blossoming friendship spirals into a war of passive aggression."

Roommates cast:

The ensemble cast of Roommates includes Sadie Sandler, Chloe East, Sarah Sherman, Natasha Lyonne, Nick Kroll, and Adam Sandler.

Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals 'Octet' cast: Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler to lead musical film
Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals 'Octet' cast: Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler to lead musical film
Katy Perry speaks out after Ruby Rose files police report over alleged assault
Katy Perry speaks out after Ruby Rose files police report over alleged assault
Rihanna makes history as first woman of color to receive Edison Achievement Award
Rihanna makes history as first woman of color to receive Edison Achievement Award
King Harris arrested in Georgia on multiple serious charges: Details inside
King Harris arrested in Georgia on multiple serious charges: Details inside
Kim Kardashian explores Broadway world with surprise new role
Kim Kardashian explores Broadway world with surprise new role
Brooklyn Beckham's ex Hana Cross breaks silence on his escalating family rift
Brooklyn Beckham's ex Hana Cross breaks silence on his escalating family rift
Taylor Swift sweeps 2026 American Music Awards nominations with 8 nods
Taylor Swift sweeps 2026 American Music Awards nominations with 8 nods
Ruby Rose gives 'last update' after filing police report over Katy Perry's sexual assault claims
Ruby Rose gives 'last update' after filing police report over Katy Perry's sexual assault claims
Moya Brennan, Irish Grammy-winning singer dies at 73
Moya Brennan, Irish Grammy-winning singer dies at 73
Billie Eilish gives fans backstage access in new tour film with James Cameron
Billie Eilish gives fans backstage access in new tour film with James Cameron
Coachella 2026: Celebrity couples who made their debut at festival
Coachella 2026: Celebrity couples who made their debut at festival
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' first poster reveals Zendaya, Tom Holland chemistry
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' first poster reveals Zendaya, Tom Holland chemistry

Popular News

HPV vaccine significantly reduces cancer risk in young men, study

HPV vaccine significantly reduces cancer risk in young men, study
49 minutes ago
Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals 'Octet' cast: Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler to lead musical film

Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals 'Octet' cast: Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler to lead musical film
an hour ago
Katy Perry speaks out after Ruby Rose files police report over alleged assault

Katy Perry speaks out after Ruby Rose files police report over alleged assault

3 hours ago