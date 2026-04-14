Adam Sandler roots for daughter Sadie as she captivates at 'Roommates' premiere

Adam Sandler was beaming with pride at his and his daughter's new movie premiere.
On Monday, April 13, the 59-year-old American actor, along with his wife Jackie Sandler and younger daughter Sunny Sandler, arrived at the premiere of Roommates that stars his elder daughter Sadie Sandler in lead role.
Roommates is an upcoming American comedy film that includes Sadie Sandler and Chloe East in main roles, while Adam plays a supporting character and also serves as the producer.
At the premiere, held at The Egyptian Theatre, Los Angeles, the 19-year-old actress captivated in a breathtaking, off-the-shoulder black gown featuring a frilled neckline and hem.
Sadie kept her makeup minimal, making her natural beauty shine bright.
Meanwhile, the Grown Ups star sported a red Nike zip-up sweater, beige trousers and colorful sneakers.
Roommates release date:
The upcoming Netflix movie Roommates is slated to release on April 17, 2026.
Roommates plot:
According to IMDb, Roommates centers on the story, "When a hopeful, naive college freshman, Devon, asks the cool and confident Celeste to be her roommate, a blossoming friendship spirals into a war of passive aggression."
Roommates cast:
The ensemble cast of Roommates includes Sadie Sandler, Chloe East, Sarah Sherman, Natasha Lyonne, Nick Kroll, and Adam Sandler.