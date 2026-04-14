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Katy Perry speaks out after Ruby Rose files police report over alleged assault

The 'Firework' singer has been accused of sexual assault by Ruby Rose in shocking allegations

Katy Perry speaks out after Ruby Rose files police report over alleged assault
Katy Perry speaks out after Ruby Rose files police report over alleged assault 

Katy Perry has shared a subtle message to her fans after Ruby Rose made severe sexual assault allegations against the singer.

Turning to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 14, Perry shared her track titled By the Grace of God with the text, "i love you."

picture credit: Katy Perry/ Instagram
picture credit: Katy Perry/ Instagram 

This comes hours after the Orange Is the New Black actress shared on her Threads account that she has finalised the police reporting process against Perry and will not be addressing the situation amid authorities' "stranded" request.

Rose accused Perry of sexually assaulting her "almost two decades ago", and while giving context on the shocking claim, added "She saw me 'resting' on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her."

A rep for the singer said in a statement to Variety on Monday, "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies."

About 'By the Grace of God' by Katy Perry:

Katy Perry's track By the Grace of God is from her fourth studio album Prism (2013).

It is an autobiographical ballad about overcoming suicidal depression and finding inner strength following her 2011 divorce from Russell Brand. 

The song highlights her struggles and her journey to self-love and finding spiritual faith.

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