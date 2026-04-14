Rihanna makes history as first woman of color to receive Edison Achievement Award

It's time to celebrate for Rihanna and family!
In a delightful new post, Edison Awards - the world's most renowned innovation award - announced on Instagram on Tuesday, April 14, that they are set to honor the Diamonds hitmaker with the 2026 Edison Achievement Award.
The Edison Achievement Award is the organization's highest honor that recognizes individuals who are reshaping industries and the world through innovation.
Through this honor, Rihanna has made history as the first woman of color to receive the prestigious award.
"We are honored to celebrate Rihanna as a 2026 Edison Achievement Award Honoree - an undisputed icon in music, beauty, fashion, and philanthropy whose influence has shaped culture across the globe," the organization announced in its post.
They continued, "Through her groundbreaking work with Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, she has redefined inclusivity, creativity, and innovation across beauty and fashion."
In the caption, the company highlighted that the Barbadian singer's commitment to global progress shines through the Clara Lionel Foundation, driving vital work in climate solutions, women's entrepreneurship, arts & culture, health access & equity, and future generations.
"Rihanna is recognized as the first woman of color to be honored with the Edison Achievement Award. Congratulations, Rihanna. You are building a legacy of impact that will inspire generations to come!" they concluded.
Rihanna is set to receive the 2026 Edison Achievement Award virtually on April 16, 2026, in Fort Myers, Florida.