News
News

Tom Cruise marks grand 'Digger' debut at 2026 CinemaCon with sweet note

The 'Top Gun' actor attended the 2026 CinemaCon alongside 'Digger' director Alejandro González Iñárritu

Tom Cruise marks grand Digger debut at 2026 CinemaCon with sweet note
Tom Cruise marks grand 'Digger' debut at 2026 CinemaCon with sweet note 

Tom Cruise is celebrating his upcoming film, Digger, even before its global premiere. 

The Mission: Impossible star has attended the 2026 CinemaCon on Monday, April 14th, alongside his director, Alejandro González Iñárritu, to unveil the first glimpse at the new dark-comedy movie.

Shortly after stunning fans with his dramatic transformation at the star-studded event, Cruise penned an emotional note for the brain behind his new movie.

He debuted his forthcoming project at the world's largest and most significant gathering for the motion picture theatre industry.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Top Gun actor scribbled, "I had a lot of fun at CinemaCon seeing so many friends. The year has already gotten off to a great start for cinema."

"And I’m looking forward to all the films still to come in the year ahead from countless hardworking and talented artists!" the Eyes Wide Shut star, who played Dr Bill Harford in Stanley Kubrick's final 1999 film. 

The Oscar-winning actor continued, "Today, my dear friend Alejandro G. Iñárritu and I had a blast sharing our sneak peek of DIGGER." 

"We cannot wait to share this film with the world in October and to be part of what is going to be such a special year at the movies!" he concluded.

It is pertinent to note that Digger, a new comedy film directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu and starring Tom Cruise, is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2nd, 2026. 

Apart from Tom Cruise, the Digger cast also includes Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and others in the leading cast. 

Prime Video announces big decision for 'Young Sherlock' future
Prime Video announces big decision for 'Young Sherlock' future
BTS marks new achievement after comeback album 'Arirang'
BTS marks new achievement after comeback album 'Arirang'
Who is Johnny Somali? American YouTuber jailed in South Korea explained
Who is Johnny Somali? American YouTuber jailed in South Korea explained
Katy Perry lands in new scandal amid sexual assault accusations
Katy Perry lands in new scandal amid sexual assault accusations
Katy Perry past allegations resurface amid Ruby Rose sexual assault claims
Katy Perry past allegations resurface amid Ruby Rose sexual assault claims
Taylor Swift surprises Travis Kelce with special visit at luxury brand shoot
Taylor Swift surprises Travis Kelce with special visit at luxury brand shoot
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after his true feelings on Blake Lively case exposed
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after his true feelings on Blake Lively case exposed
Lena Dunham admits cheating on Jack Antonoff amid his 'closeness' with 'teen pop star'
Lena Dunham admits cheating on Jack Antonoff amid his 'closeness' with 'teen pop star'
Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals 'Octet' cast: Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler to lead musical film
Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals 'Octet' cast: Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler to lead musical film
Adam Sandler roots for daughter Sadie as she captivates at 'Roommates' premiere
Adam Sandler roots for daughter Sadie as she captivates at 'Roommates' premiere
Katy Perry speaks out after Ruby Rose files police report over alleged assault
Katy Perry speaks out after Ruby Rose files police report over alleged assault
Rihanna makes history as first woman of color to receive Edison Achievement Award
Rihanna makes history as first woman of color to receive Edison Achievement Award

Popular News

Prime Video announces big decision for 'Young Sherlock' future

Prime Video announces big decision for 'Young Sherlock' future
39 minutes ago
Google’s $135 Android data settlement: How to claim your payout before the deadline

Google’s $135 Android data settlement: How to claim your payout before the deadline
2 hours ago
Trump hints at Iran peace talks in Pakistan amid US naval blockade

Trump hints at Iran peace talks in Pakistan amid US naval blockade
3 hours ago