Tom Cruise marks grand 'Digger' debut at 2026 CinemaCon with sweet note 

Tom Cruise is celebrating his upcoming film, Digger, even before its global premiere.
The Mission: Impossible star has attended the 2026 CinemaCon on Monday, April 14th, alongside his director, Alejandro González Iñárritu, to unveil the first glimpse at the new dark-comedy movie.
Shortly after stunning fans with his dramatic transformation at the star-studded event, Cruise penned an emotional note for the brain behind his new movie.
He debuted his forthcoming project at the world's largest and most significant gathering for the motion picture theatre industry.
Taking to his Instagram account, the Top Gun actor scribbled, "I had a lot of fun at CinemaCon seeing so many friends. The year has already gotten off to a great start for cinema."
"And I’m looking forward to all the films still to come in the year ahead from countless hardworking and talented artists!" the Eyes Wide Shut star, who played Dr Bill Harford in Stanley Kubrick's final 1999 film.
The Oscar-winning actor continued, "Today, my dear friend Alejandro G. Iñárritu and I had a blast sharing our sneak peek of DIGGER."
"We cannot wait to share this film with the world in October and to be part of what is going to be such a special year at the movies!" he concluded.
It is pertinent to note that Digger, a new comedy film directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu and starring Tom Cruise, is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2nd, 2026.
Apart from Tom Cruise, the Digger cast also includes Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and others in the leading cast.