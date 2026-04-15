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Katy Perry past allegations resurface amid Ruby Rose sexual assault claims

Here are three times Katy Perry was hit by severe accusations in the past as Ruby Rose files police report

Katy Perry past allegations resurface amid Ruby Rose sexual assault claims
Katy Perry past allegations resurface amid Ruby Rose sexual assault claims

Katy Perry has been making headlines after Ruby Rose accused the singer of sexual assault some "two decades ago".

The Orange Is the New Black actress claimed that at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne, Perry "pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open" when she was "resting" on a friend's lap to avoid Perry.

Rose shared that the incident led to her vomiting on the singer.

Katy Perry denies Ruby Rose's allegations:

A rep for the Firework singer said in a statement to Variety, "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies."

Katy Perry herself also shared her track By the Grace of God on her Instagram Story amid the allegations, seemingly sending a subtle message of resilience.

While the alleged incident has been sparking buzz, this is not the first time Katy Perry has found herself facing some severe accusations.

Here are three times Katy Perry was accused of inappropriate behaviour:

American Idol contestant Benjamin Glaze

Benjamin Glaze
Benjamin Glaze

In 2018, Perry, who was a judge at American Idol, kissed a contestant on the lips without warning during an audition, after he said he had never been kissed and wanted to save the experience for a relationship.

The contestant, Benjamin Glaze, said that while he did not consider it sexual harassment, it did make him uncomfortable.

Josh Kloss

Katy Perry and Josh Kloss
Katy Perry and Josh Kloss

Katy Perry was accused of sexual misconduct in 2018 by Josh Kloss, who appeared in her 2010 music video Teenage Dream.

The model accused the Dark Horse singer of exposing his genitals at a roller skating rink.

He shared that during a birthday party, she "pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?” while he was trying to introduce a friend to the pop star.

Kloss claimed that Perry's rep prevented him from speaking about the incident.

Tina Kandelaki

Tina Kandelaki
Tina Kandelaki

Following Josh Kloss' accusation, a Georgian TV host, Tina Kandelaki, claimed that Katy Perry had touched her inappropriately and tried to kiss her without her consent at a party while she was allegedly intoxicated.

Katy Perry addressing the claims against her

Katy Perry addressed the claims of sexual misconduct made against her in an interview with The Guardian in August 2020.

"We live in a world where anyone can say anything," she said. "I don't want to say 'guilty until proven innocent' but there's no checks and balances: a headline just flies, right? And there's no investigation of what it is."

Perry said she has not previously responded to the allegations because she did not want to "add to the noise".

"I don't comment on all the things that are said about me because if I chase that dragon, it would be about true and false-ing my whole life. It's distracting from the real movement," she added, referencing the #MeToo movement.

Meanwhile, on April 14, Ruby Rose shared that she has filed a police report regarding the incident and will not be addressing the issue anymore due to a "stranded" request by police.

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