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Prime Video announces big decision for 'Young Sherlock' future

‘Young Sherlock’ was released in March 2026 on Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video announces big decision for Young Sherlock future
Prime Video announces big decision for 'Young Sherlock' future

Prime Video makes a bombshell announcement about the future of Young Sherlock, green lighting for season 2.

The giant streamer announcement the news just 41 days after the series premiered on March 4, 2026, with Guy Ritchie returning to the opening episode as he helmed the first two episodes of season 1.

The renewal announcement, which typically spaces out premium series by 12 to 18 months, did not announce a premiere date for season 2.

Moreover, its production timelines remain under the wraps at the moment.

The renewal announcement was also shared by the series’ leading actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who took to his Instagram account on Wednesday, April 15, and shared a reel of a clip from season 1, with the announcement of Season 2.

‘Young Sherlock’ was released in March 2026 on Amazon Prime Video
‘Young Sherlock’ was released in March 2026 on Amazon Prime Video

Created by Matthew Parkhill and developed by Peter Harness and Guy Ritchie, the mystery series features Hero Fiennes Tiffin as a 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes, who becomes an unruly amateur investigator at Oxford University in 1870s England when a murder his puts his own freedom at risk.

Apart from Tiffin, the series also featured an ensemble cast including Dónal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, and Natascha McElhone.

The first season of Young Sherlock is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

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