Taylor Swift surprises Travis Kelce with special visit at luxury brand shoot

Taylor Swift continues to be her fiancé, Travis Kelce's cheerleader.
On Tuesday, April 14, Page Six reported that The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker surprised her NFL star fiancé with a special visit on his shoot for a high-end fashion label.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end kicked off his partnership with Tommy Hilfiger with a striking photoshoot in and around Central Park on Monday, April 13.
In a series of photos shared on Instagram, Kelce can be seen shooting for the American fashion brand in New York City as he sported a red, white and blue shirt, worn under a navy jacket and paired with khaki pants.
According to the outlet, Swift "entered the Plaza under cover of black umbrella, keeping herself out of the paparazzi’s eye."
Also joining Travis Kelce at the shoot was one of Taylor Swift's best friends, Gigi Hadid, who also serves as Tommy Hilfiger's collaborator.
The Ruin the Friendship singer's heartfelt gesture of support for her fiancé comes amid their ongoing preparations for their upcoming summer wedding.
Swift and Kelce - who began dating in 2023 and got engaged in 2025 - are reportedly set to exchange vows on July 3, 2026.