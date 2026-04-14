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Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals 'Octet' cast: Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler to lead musical film

The 'Hamilton' creator has unveiled the exciting cast lineup for his upcoming movie musical titled 'Octet'

Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals Octet cast: Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler to lead musical film
Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals 'Octet' cast: Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler to lead musical film

Lin-Manuel Miranda has unveiled a star-studded ensemble for his upcoming movie musical Octet.

Sharing a rehearsal sign-up sheet on his Instagram account on Tuesday, April 11, he shared that Amanda Seyfried and Rachel Zegler will be part of the highly anticipated project.

As per the sheet, Seyfried will play Jessica, the Snow White actress will portray Velma, and Sheryl Lee Ralph will stun as Paula.


Moreover, Phillipa Soo is set to play Karl, Gaten Matarazzo as Toby, Jonathan Groff as Henry, Tramell Tillman as Marvin and Paul-Jordan Jansen as Ed."

The caption of the post read, "Rehearsals have begun."

Octet follows eight internet-obsessed people who lock up their phones in a box after meeting in a church basement.

The synopsis reads, "The group of people are struggling with digital dependency, charting their compulsions using only the analog vibrancy of their own voices. With witty lyrics, shimmering harmonies and virtuosic solos, 'Octet' sings of connection, redemption, hope — and how we can be truly present with each other."

The film marks Miranda's second time directing a film. He previously helmed the film adaptation of Tick, Tick… Boom! in 2021.

About Octet:

Octet is based on Dave Malloy's critically acclaimed musical. Directed by Annie Tippe, it opened off-Broadway on May 19, 2019, at the Signature Theatre in New York City, before ending its run on June 30.

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