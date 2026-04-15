Katy Perry lands in new scandal amid sexual assault accusations

Katy Perry has been embroiled in yet another controversy amid sexual assault accusations.
The outrage was sparked after a resurfaced video of Anna Kendrick making shocking claims against the singer made rounds on social media.
During Kendrick’s 2014 appearance on Conan O'Brien's talk show, the 40-year-old actress claimed that the 41-year-old songstress finger-banged her cleavage.
Recalling that specific moment from that year’s Grammys, the Another Simple Favor actress told the host with a sarcastically, “O'Brien, She's very mature.”
The Woman of the Hour actress was asked by the host then whether the E.T. singer just does that.
Kendrick then quipped, “Well, my dress, I was kind of asking for it.”
Anna Kendrick’s resurfaced clips come few days after Perry was hit with sexual assault allegations made by Ruby Rose.
According to the Orange Is the New Black actress, the Dark Horse hitmaker rubbed her genitals on the actress’ face at a Melbourne nightclub two decades ago.
Moreover, she further stated that she has previously “told the story publicly but changed it to be a “funny little drunk story” because she didn’t know how else to handle it.”
Moreover, the singer later agreed to help Rose gets her U.S. visa, so she chose to keep it a secret.
However, Katy Perry's team denied the claims by the Australian native, calling them "dangerous, reckless lies".