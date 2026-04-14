Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after his true feelings on Blake Lively case exposed

Ryan Reynolds has spoken out after a shocking report revealed his honest take on the legal mess between his wife, Blake Lively, and Justin Baldoni.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, April 14, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor rang in his pal Robert McElhenney III, professionally as Rob Mac's, 49th birthday with a special post.
For those unfamiliar, Rob Mac co-owns the Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. with Ryan Reynolds.
"Happy Birthday to my co-chairman RobMac!" wished the Free Guy star.
He hilariously continued, "I usually plan some elaborate prank. But after five years, while in the midst of a playoff race, and with three more seasons of Welcome to Wrexham coming, I figured I'd just update the plaque that started it all."
In the post, Reynolds also shared a photo of the golden plaque featuring Rob Mac's snap and engraved texts that read, "THIS URINAL IS DEDICATED TO Rob Mac ON HIS BIRTHDAY APRIL 14TH. With love from Wrexham AFC. Paid for by Ryan Reynolds."
The Canadian-American actor's special post comes after a surprising report exposed his true feelings about the ongoing sexual harassment legal battle between his wife, Blake Lively, and her It Ends with Us costar and producer, Justin Baldoni.
According to insiders who spoke to Rob Shuter, Reynolds allegedly considers the lawsuit "a nightmare scenario" and wants it to end as soon as possible.
"Ryan is fully supportive publicly. But privately? He wants this settled. This is pulling him in — and he knows it. He doesn’t want to be dragged through court," shared the source.
They continued to claim, “He’s worried this is going to destroy him too. His brand, his reputation — everything. That’s a nightmare scenario for him. He’s now part of the story whether he likes it or not."
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's lawsuit began in December 2024.