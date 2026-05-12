Timothée Chalamet bows out of 2026 Met Gala over Kylie Jenner superstitions 

Kylie Jenner is seemingly protecting her new love, Timothée Chalamet, from evil eyes!
The real reason the Marty Supreme actor skipped the 2026 Met Gala was to satisfy his girlfriend's superstition beliefs.
Days after the annual event, an insider spilt to Page Six that Kylie did not want to go together due to the Met Gala "curse."
"Kylie and Timothée intentionally avoided attending the Met Gala together these past few years because they didn’t want to risk the whole ‘Met Gala curse’ thing," the tipster added.
The source additionally said, "Kylie was especially superstitious about it after going to the Met with Travis in 2018 and 2019 before they eventually split… [She] didn’t want that kind of bad luck attached to their relationship and wasn’t willing to take any chances."
What is Met Gala curse?
For those unfamiliar, the Met Gala curse is just a theory that if any couple walk together at the Met Gala or makes romance official at the event, they are destined to break up.
Previously, couples who walked the red carpet and split up include Amanda Seyfried and Justin Long, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes and Hailey Bieber, Charles Melton and Camila Mendes, and, of course, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.
However, Kylie Jenner herself made her relationship with her former boyfriend, Travis Scott, official at the 2018 Met Gala, and broke up after announcing her second child, Aire, in 2023.
This move seemed to indicate she did not want to take a risk with Timothée Chalamet, whom she has been seeing since April 2023, which is why he skipped the Met Gala to attend a Knicks game.