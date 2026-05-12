Beyoncé music theft case: Man pleads guilty to stealing unreleased songs in Atlanta 

Beyoncé has scored a victory after the suspect, Kelvin Evans, pleaded guilty in the Atlanta music theft case.
On Tuesday, May 12, multiple media outlets reported that the man, accused by the Halo hitmaker of stealing hard drives during her Atlanta tour, has pleaded guilty.
During the proceedings in the supervision of Fulton County Superior Court Senior Judge Jane C. Barwick, Evans was sentenced to five years, with an additional two years to serve behind bars and the remainder on probation.
The accuser was also ordered to stay away from the victims as well as the parking garage where the theft took place.
Notably, Beyoncé has not attended the court proceedings. Evans’ legal team told the Judge that, "He is looking forward to putting this relatively large part of his life behind him and hoping for a future where he can make money legitimately and be part of society like the rest of us."
The court trial of Kelvin Evans began on Monday, May 11, when the suspect agreed to the plea, and the prosecutors showed surveillance footage of a red car, allegedly driven by Evans, pulling up next to the rental vehicle in the parking deck.
A second video showed the same red car arriving at an apartment complex, with Evans pulling out suitcases believed to belong to Beyoncé's choreographer, Christopher Grant, and fellow dancer Diandre Blue.
Back in August last year, the accuser not only stole Beyoncé’s unreleased music, but he also took Grant and Blue’s two MacBook laptops, Apple headphones, luxury clothing and accessories.
Afterwards, Kelvin Evans got arrested by Hapeville police on August 26, last year and has been in police detention since his arrest.
So far, neither Beyoncé nor her team has responded to the recent victory.