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Jamie Foxx, girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp to welcome first baby together

Jamie Foxx is expecting his first, and third overall, baby with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

Jamie Foxx, girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp to welcome first baby together
Jamie Foxx, girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp to welcome first baby together

Jamie Foxx is once again set to embrace the title of new dad, as it has been reported that his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp is pregnant with their first child.

As reported by TMZ, the Back in Action star and Huckstepp are several months into their pregnancy journey after rekindling their romance last year.

Moreover, the baby news came out three years after Foxx almost lost his life after he suffered a stroke caused by a bleed in the brain.


The Australian former fitness model played a pivotal role during his recovery period, with a source informing In Touch in 2024 that Huckstepp "was totally there for him when he got sick, and they got close after that".

Foxx is already a father to two daughters. He welcomed Corinne, 32, in 1994 with ex Connie Kline and shares Anelise, 17, with ex Kristin Grannis.

Moreover, Foxx and Huckstepp first sparked romance buzz in 2023 after the actor's six-year-long relationship with Katie Holmes came to an end in 2019.

In January 2025, a source close to Foxx claimed that he and Huckstepp split up after dating for a year and a half; however, three months later they reunited and put an end to breakup rumours with a public outing.

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