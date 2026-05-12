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Samsung denies using Dua Lipa's image without permission after $15M lawsuit

The 'Levitating' crooner sued Samsung Electronics for allegedly using her image on its TV packaging without authorisation

Samsung denies using Dua Lipas image without permission after $15M lawsuit
Samsung denies using Dua Lipa's image without permission after $15M lawsuit

Samsung Electronics has broken their silence after pop star Dua Lipa sued the South Korean tech giant for allegedly using her image on its TV packaging unauthorised.

On Tuesday, May 12, the tech giant denied claims made by the British pop star, sharing that the image was used with authorisation obtained through a content partner.

Lips's legal team filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for Central California last week, seeking over $15 million in damages, as she accused Samsung of violating copyright, trademark and publicity rights laws.

Samsung Electronics rejected the claims of "intentional misuse" of the hitmaker's image.


"Ms. Lipa's image was used in 2025 to reflect the content of our third-party partners that is available on Samsung TVs and was originally provided by a content partner for our free streaming service, Samsung TV Plus," Samsung said in a statement.

It added, "The image was used only after receiving explicit assurance from the content partner that permission had been secured, including for the retail boxes."

Samsung said it has "great respect" for Lipa and the intellectual property rights of other artists and pledged to continue negotiations with the pop star.

"We have actively sought and remain open to a constructive resolution with Ms. Lipa's team," the company noted.

As per the lawsuit, Lipa's legal team claimed that Samsung used a photograph taken backstage at a music festival in Austin in 2024 without permission on the packaging of televisions sold in the US last year.

After Lipa raised the issue in July 2025, Samsung said it suspended production of the packaging, replaced it with a different version and entered mediation proceedings; however, Dua Lipa's team ultimately proceeded with the lawsuit.

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