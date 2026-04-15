Madonna stuns in new album cover, unveils release date for 'Confessions' part 2

Madonna has announced her return!
The pop icon has revealed that her new album, titled Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II, a sequel to her hit 2005 dance record Confessions on a Dance Floor, will be released on July 3.
This will mark her first full-length album in seven years and is a reunion with DJ Stuart Price, the producer behind the 2005 album, which features hit tracks such as Sorry, Jump and Hung Up.
Madonna shared the exciting news on her social media on Wednesday, April 15, alongside the album's cover, which sees her perched on top of purple speakers in matching lingerie, as a long pink fabric covers her face.
She also shared a musical sneak peek ahead of the first single release.
In a press release, Madonna shared her and Price's "manifesto" while making the album, noting, "We must dance, celebrate, and pray with our bodies."
"These are things that we've been doing for thousands of years — they really are spiritual practices. After all, the dance floor is a ritualistic space. It's a place where you connect — with your wounds, with your fragility. To rave is an art. It's about pushing your limits and connecting to a community of like-minded people. Sound, light, and vibration/ Reshape our perceptions/ Pulling us into a trance-like state. The repetition of the bass, we don't just hear it but we feel it. Altering our consciousness and dissolving ego and time."
Notably, the announcement comes after Madonna hinted that a new dance album would be coming in 2026 following her return to Warner Records nearly two decades after parting ways with the label.