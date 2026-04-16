‘Hunger Games’ actor Ethan Jamieson arrested for assault

Hunger Games actor Ethan Jamieson has landed in trouble after being arrested for assaulting three men with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and intent to kill.
As reported by Daily Mail, the incident took place last month on March 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The Raleigh Police Department told PEOPLE that upon arriving, they found the victim, who reported that an unknown suspect riding an e-bike had fired a shot at their vehicle while they were driving.
During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Jamieson as the individual who discharged a single gunshot in the direction of the victims' "vehicle".
The information about the men is unknown, however, they are listed as E.F., J.M., and K.W. in the documents.
The 27-year-old actor, who has been arrested on three counts, was taken into custody on April 8.
As of April 9, the Gravity performer, who was been a child star, was denied bail.
Ethan Jamieson’s next court appearance is his disposition hearing on April 30, 2026.
This is not the first time, the Five Nights at Freddy's actor has been arrested as he was previously apprehended in March 2025 and charged with resisting arrest.
He was sentenced for the 2025 offense recently on March 26, 2026, three days after his latest alleged assault.
Meanwhile, Hunger Games’ new sequel titled The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping set to be released on November 20, 2026.