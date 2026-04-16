News
News

Kangana Ranaut supports Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand

Kangana Ranaut recalled the difference in work culture over time as she backed Deepika Padukone for work-life balance demand

Kangana Ranaut supports Deepika Padukones 8-hour shift demand
Kangana Ranaut supports Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand

Kangana Ranaut has shared her honest thoughts on the headline-making debate on work-life balance in Bollywood.

The discourse kicked off last year after Deepika Padukone exited two major projects, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, requesting an 8-hour work shift as a new mother.

Sharing her own perspective on the matter, the Queen actress associated the request to working experience and the realities of being a working mother.

Speaking on the ANI podcast, Kangana backed Deepika's stance, noting, "I don’t think there should be an issue created out of this because if you see where she (Deepika Padukone) is coming from, she has earned that place."

"She has a daughter; she’s a mother now and the top-most actress. If today she is keen to work for eight hours, she has earned it,” she added.

During the discussion, Kangana also reflected on how the work culture has changed over time.

She recalled an interaction with Deepika when she was working on Imtiaz Ali's film, sharing that at the time, the Chennai Express actress was working a 12-hour shift.

Kangana continued, "So there was a time when we would't settle for anything less than 12-14 hours because we were ferocious. We wanted it. We were at it. We were going for it. We wanted to be successful and wanted all these things."

"Let me just conclude it with this. You know, when you're new, you're coming up, and you are replaceable. Your place is different. She (Deepika), being where she is, she's a mother. She's got a family to look after."

On the work front, Deepika is set to star in King with Shah Rukh Khan, while Kangana is gearing up for her international debut with Blessed Be the Evil.

Jubin Nautiyal secretly ties knot with longtime girlfriend in intimate ceremony
Jubin Nautiyal secretly ties knot with longtime girlfriend in intimate ceremony
Shah Rukh Khan bodyguard drops bombshell about actor’s personal life
Shah Rukh Khan bodyguard drops bombshell about actor’s personal life
Alia Bhatt's tribute to Ranbir Kapoor fuels buzz around Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh
Alia Bhatt's tribute to Ranbir Kapoor fuels buzz around Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh
‘Bhoot Bangla’: Here's what fans are saying about Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy
‘Bhoot Bangla’: Here's what fans are saying about Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy
'Dhurandhar 2' celebrates new achievement amid record-breaking run
'Dhurandhar 2' celebrates new achievement amid record-breaking run
Netflix ‘Toaster’ gets shocking two-word review: 'Totally wasted'
Netflix ‘Toaster’ gets shocking two-word review: 'Totally wasted'
Salman Khan sticks to theatrical release for 'Maatrubhumi' amid OTT buzz
Salman Khan sticks to theatrical release for 'Maatrubhumi' amid OTT buzz
Karan Johar left awestruck by Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, pens emotional note
Karan Johar left awestruck by Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, pens emotional note
Asha Bhosle funeral: Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan skipped singer last rites
Asha Bhosle funeral: Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan skipped singer last rites
Kriti Sanon reveals strict calorie deficit for ‘Cocktail 2’
Kriti Sanon reveals strict calorie deficit for ‘Cocktail 2’
‘Brahmāstra’ sequel in danger as 'Ramayana' locks release date
‘Brahmāstra’ sequel in danger as 'Ramayana' locks release date
Shreya Ghoshal spellbinds fans with melodious cover of Coldplay's 'Fix You'
Shreya Ghoshal spellbinds fans with melodious cover of Coldplay's 'Fix You'

Popular News

Google introduces dedicated Gemini App for MacOS: Check features

Google introduces dedicated Gemini App for MacOS: Check features
12 minutes ago
US warns of Iran strikes as blockade tightens and talks falter

US warns of Iran strikes as blockade tightens and talks falter
49 minutes ago
Kit Connor, Taika Waititi set to lend voices to 'Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory'

Kit Connor, Taika Waititi set to lend voices to 'Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory'

2 hours ago