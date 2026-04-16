Kangana Ranaut supports Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand

Kangana Ranaut has shared her honest thoughts on the headline-making debate on work-life balance in Bollywood.
The discourse kicked off last year after Deepika Padukone exited two major projects, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, requesting an 8-hour work shift as a new mother.
Sharing her own perspective on the matter, the Queen actress associated the request to working experience and the realities of being a working mother.
Speaking on the ANI podcast, Kangana backed Deepika's stance, noting, "I don’t think there should be an issue created out of this because if you see where she (Deepika Padukone) is coming from, she has earned that place."
"She has a daughter; she’s a mother now and the top-most actress. If today she is keen to work for eight hours, she has earned it,” she added.
During the discussion, Kangana also reflected on how the work culture has changed over time.
She recalled an interaction with Deepika when she was working on Imtiaz Ali's film, sharing that at the time, the Chennai Express actress was working a 12-hour shift.
Kangana continued, "So there was a time when we would't settle for anything less than 12-14 hours because we were ferocious. We wanted it. We were at it. We were going for it. We wanted to be successful and wanted all these things."
"Let me just conclude it with this. You know, when you're new, you're coming up, and you are replaceable. Your place is different. She (Deepika), being where she is, she's a mother. She's got a family to look after."
On the work front, Deepika is set to star in King with Shah Rukh Khan, while Kangana is gearing up for her international debut with Blessed Be the Evil.