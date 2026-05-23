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Suhana Khan shares sweet travel secrets & fashion inspirations in BTS video

Suhana Khan recorded answered rapid-fire questions on fashion, travel and films

Suhana Khan shares sweet travel secrets & fashion inspirations in BTS video
Suhana Khan shares sweet travel secrets & fashion inspirations in BTS video

Suhana Khan gave fans a glimpse into her “Paris personality” in a viral behind-the-scenes video, where she opened up about her admiration for Audrey Hepburn and shared the travel essentials she never leaves without.

On Shah Rukh Khan daughter’s birthday on May 23, Harper’s Bazaar shared a behind-the-scenes video from her Paris cover shoot, featuring a candid and quirky Q&A with the young star.

The King actress, who appeared on the magazine’s January 2026 cover, answered rapid-fire questions on fashion, travel and films, with her candid responses quickly gaining attention online.

When asked which macaron flavour she would be, Khan chose “salted caramel,” reflecting her understated style, and named “Voulez-vous” as her favourite French phrase.


Suhana also shared her travel essentials, saying she always carries hand cream and lip balm, and revealed her favourite Paris breakfast is a classic crêpe.

She responded with Midnight in Paris when asked to describe her Paris trip as a film title.

Upon asking about her style inspiration, Suhana named Audrey Hepburn for her enduring elegance and classic fashion sense.

Suhana Khan made her acting debut with The Archies (2023) on Netflix and is now preparing for her theatrical debut in King, starring alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, set for a Christmas release.

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