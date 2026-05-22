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Kangana Ranaut shuts down her viral wedding rumours: 'Won't marry secretly'

Ranaut recently sparked wedding rumours after stepping out in Mangalsutra

Kangana Ranaut shuts down her viral wedding rumours: Wont marry secretly
Kangana Ranaut shuts down her viral wedding rumours: 'Won't marry secretly'

Kangana Ranaut finally clears the air regarding the rumours of her secret wedding, claiming that she would never marry in secret.

While addressing the viral buzz properly, the 39-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Friday, May 22, and cleared that she is filming in and around the city every single day.

“Some one clicked this random picture with character make up and now I am getting so many phone calls,” said Ranaut, adding, “But what is the big deal about the married woman look?”

According to the Emergency actress, actors play all kinds of roles.

Ranaut recently sparked wedding rumours after stepping out in Mangalsutra
Ranaut recently sparked wedding rumours after stepping out in Mangalsutra

In the end, she clearly noted, “I won't marry secretly I promise.”

Her Instagram Story comes after viral videos showed the Queen actress, who donned a pink salwar suit, carrying a mangalsutra (Indian necklace that symbolises marital status of a woman) and green bangles.

As soon as the videos began circulating, many wondered if the Chandramukhi 2 star had gotten married secretly.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will soon star in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, a political drama based on the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The Manoj Tapadia directional forthcoming movie is slated to release on June 12, 2026.

Apart from this, Ranaut is also currently shooting Queen Forever, a sequel to her 2014 blockbuster movie Queen.

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