Salman Khan and paparazzi’s heated feud takes shocking turn

The heated feud between Salman Khan and the paparazzi took a shocking turn after the photographers apologised to the actor, just a day after he lashed out at them.
It all started when Khan expressed disappointment at the paparazzi for shouting outside the hospital during late night when he was visiting an ailing friend earlier this week.
Then, the 60-year-old actor, on Wednesday, May 20, posted a series of Instagram post, justifying his anger at the media.
However, in a shocking turn of event, the paparazzi apologised to the Sikandar actor on Wednesday night when he arrived for the success bash of Riteish Deshmukh’s movie, Raja Shivaji in Mumbai, in which he was also seen in a cameo.
In a viral video, the members from media could be seen saying sorry to Khan, referencing him “Bhai”. apologised for their conduct.
“Sorry bhai, bhai sorry,” the photographers could be seen repeating it to the Tiger 3 star.
The Singham Again performer was initially unable to understand why the photographers were speaking loudly.
He could be seen saying, “I can’t hear you guys. Apologize even louder.”
However, as soon as he figured that they were apologising, Khan signalled that he had forgiven them.
Moreover, the actor then asked his security team not to block any photographers, as he happily posed for them with Deshmukh.
One day ago, Salman Khan, in one of his posts, made it clear that he wouldn’t let the media cross a line and meddle in his friends’ private lives, writing, “60 ka ho gaya, par abhi bhi ladna nahi bhoola.”