Lana Del Rey thrills with surprise release of 'First Light' for James Bond new game

Lana Del Rey has set internet ablaze with her special surprise.
The 40-year-old American singer-songwriter sparked a buzz of excitement among fans on Thursday, April 16, with unannounced release of her new track First Light.
First Light - now up for streaming - serves as the theme song for the upcoming James Bond game, titled 007 First Light.
The action-adventure video game is set to release on May 27, 2026.
Rey's new song has been written by renowned composer David Arnold, who has previously worked on five Bond films.
Fans' reactions:
In the song's comments section on YouTube, one of the fans gushed, "Lana Del Rey is a great choice to sing the theme song for first light."
"We've been waiting decades for this," another expressed.
A third praised, "As a James Bond fan, I think she killed it. I love it!"
"Ahhhhhh she's finally in a bond song and it's stellar!!!" added a fourth.
It is worth mentioning that First Light marks a significant milestone for the American pop star, as she had penned a track for James Bond film in 2015, which was rejected by producers.
What is 007 First Light?
007 First Light is an upcoming action-adventure video game, based on the James Bond franchise and will depict James Bond's origin story, as he embarks on the mission he must complete to earn his licence to kill.