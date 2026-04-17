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Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson mourns sudden death of mother

Teammates paid a touching tribute during their European clash to show their solidarity

Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson mourns sudden death of mother
Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson mourns sudden death of mother

The Nottingham Forest community has come together to support star midfielder Elliot Anderson following the sudden and tragic passing of his mother, Helen.

The club confirmed the heartbreaking news on Thursday, April 16, explaining the 23-year-old’s absence from recent training sessions and key fixtures.

In an official statement that moved fans across the country, the club announced, “Elliot Anderson is unavailable for tonight’s fixture following the passing of his beloved mother, Helen.”

This led to the England international missing the high-stakes Europa League quarter-final second leg against FC Porto. The club added:

Teammates paid a touching tribute during their European clash to show their solidarity
Teammates paid a touching tribute during their European clash to show their solidarity

“Everyone at Nottingham Forest Football Club extends its deepest condolences to Elliot and his family following this extremely sad news. Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the Anderson family at this difficult time.”

On the pitch, his teammates paid a touching tribute during their European clash to show their solidarity.

While Anderson remains a vital “engine” for Forest’s midfield this season – ranking among the league’s top players for key passes – his return to the squad for Sunday’s game against Burnley remains uncertain.

For now, the focus remains entirely on supporting the young player, as the club insists their “heartfelt sympathies” are with him during this period of grief.

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