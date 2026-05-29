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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 draws attention with Korean war storyline

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will only be launched on the latest consoles and PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 draws attention with Korean war storyline
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 draws attention with Korean war storyline 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 has taken a shift with a new storyline based on a fictional war between North and South Korea.

Developed by Infinity Ward, the game moves away from the usual action-hero style and rather than focuses on young South Korean soldiers starting their mandatory military service when war suddenly breaks out.

The highly-popular game has sparked discussions due to its use of a real-world conflict as the center of its story.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 draws attention with Korean war storyline

As per some credible analysts, the setting is quite sensitive, as the Korean War technically never ended and many families are still affected by the division between the two countries.

Infinity Ward stated the team worked carefully to research the region and speak with advisers, military experts, and people connected to Korea to add a realistic feel in the story.

Besides the campaign, the game launches the latest extraction-style mode called DMZ, inspired by popular online shooters. Players will also see major gameplay changes in multiplayer, including improved movement, more realistic destruction, and enhanced shooting mechanics.

Notably, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will only be launched on the latest consoles and PC, marking the significant Modern Warfare game to leave older systems behind.

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