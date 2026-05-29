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Lionel Messi set to break historic record after World Cup 2026 appearance

The Argentine player has been announced as part of the World Cup 2026 squad this week

Lionel Messi set to break historic record after World Cup 2026 appearance
Lionel Messi set to break historic record after World Cup 2026 appearance

Lionel Messi will be representing Argentina at the World Cup stage for the sixth time.

The football legend was called out to be a part of the World Cup squad on Thursday after leading his country to a third World Cup win in Qatar four years ago against France.

With a total of 26 appearances across five tournaments since his debut in 2006, Messi holds the current record for the most World Cup matches by any player.

If both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo participate in 2026, each would become the first player ever to appear at six World Cups, a milestone no player has achieved in the tournament's history.


Besides Messi, Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez, Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez and Tottenham's Cristian Romero have also been selected.

Argentina are in Group J and will kick off their campaign in Kansas City against Algeria on June 17, before they play two games in Dallas, against Austria (June 22) and Jordan (June 28).

Meanwhile, Messi had been substituted during Inter Miami's latest MLS match on Monday; however, the club said he had not sustained an injury and was suffering from "muscle fatigue" in his left hamstring.

He has made 198 appearances for Argentina and will reach the 200-mark if he plays in both of his country's friendly matches against Honduras in Texas (June 7) and then against Iceland in Alabama (June 9).

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