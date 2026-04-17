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Olivia Rodrigo unleashes 'drop dead' amid Cameron Winter ‘romance’

The ‘deja vu’ singer sparked dating rumours with Geese front-man in Los Angeles

Olivia Rodrigo unleashes drop dead amid Cameron Winter ‘romance’
Olivia Rodrigo unleashes 'drop dead' amid Cameron Winter ‘romance’

Olivia Rodrigo recently dropped the first single Drop Dead along with its music video from her upcoming album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

The 23-year-old singer’s newly released music video has been directed by Petra Collins.

In the dreamy clip, Rodrigo could be seen wandering through the Palace of Versailles.

In the clip, she runs from room to room before strapping on a pink guitar, singing, “One night I was bored in bed and stalked you on the Internet / It’s feminine intuition because I always had a vision of us standing like this / All pressed up in the bathroom line / You’re looking like an angel on the walls of Versailles.”

It’s worth mentioning here that the traitor hitmaker is set to release her new third album, which will be released on June 12.

Ahead of the release of highly anticipated You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, Olivia Rodrigo is set to attend Saturday Night Live as both, host and musical guest, on May 2, 2026.

The news of singer’s newly released song Drop Dead, comes two days after rumours of her romance with Cameron Winter as both were pictured together having a cosy dinner in Los Angeles.

The ‘deja vu’ singer sparked dating rumours with Geese front-man in Los Angeles




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