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Katy Perry beau Justin Trudeau reacts to 'deeply damaging' assault claims against her

Justin Trudeau breaks silence on Ruby Rose's sexual assault allegation against Katy Perry

Katy Perry beau Justin Trudeau reacts to deeply damaging assault claims against her
Katy Perry beau Justin Trudeau reacts to 'deeply damaging' assault claims against her

Katy Perry's new boyfriend Justin Trudeau's true feelings on sexual assault allegation against her have been revealed.

The Dark Horse songstress - who is believed to be currently under police investigation after Ruby Rose alleged that Katy sexually assaulted her at a Melbourne night club in 2010.

Ever since the allegations from the Australian actress have been made, Katy is under strict scrutiny with few others coming forward with similar allegations.

Despite being the center of this new shocking controversy, Katy's partner, Justin is reportedly by her side.

An inside source has exclusively claimed "He doesn’t believe the accusations — not for a second."

"He thinks it’s unfair and deeply damaging," added the insider.

The tipster further revealed that the allegations - which have disturbed Katy's close friends, failed to affect her relation with the former Canadian Prime Minister as "He’s not questioning her."

Infact, "He’s defending her privately — completely," added the source.

The couple, who went public last year, are said to be leaning on each other as the situation intensifies.

For the unversed, the Orange Is the New Black actress claimed, "I was only in my early 20s. I'm now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly."

She went on to share, "Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me."

Sharing gory details of the sexual assault, Rose alleged that Katy "rubbed her disgusting ******" on her face, causing Rose to 'projectile vomit".

However, Katy Perry's rep has denied the claims made by Ruby Rose.

These allegations against Katy came just days after she attended Coachella Festival 2026 with Justin.

The Harleys in Hawaii songstress also shared exciting glimpses into her Coachella outing with Justin.

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