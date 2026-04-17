Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mark final day of Australia tour with special visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an emotional visit on the final day of their Australia tour during a visit to Sydney.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met survivors of the Bondi Beach terror attack on the final day of their Australia tour.
Prince Harry and Meghan also met emergency workers who responded to the shooting, along with representatives of the Sydney Jewish Museum, which is preparing an exhibition on the attacks.
The incident left 15 people dead and 40 injured after two gunmen opened fire on a crowd celebrating the first day of Hanukkah.
During the visit, the duke and duchess spoke to Elon Zizer who survived after being shot multiple times while shielding his children from gunfire.
"It’s an honour to meet the duke and duchess. It’s very beautiful that they’ve come and made an effort to meet us," he said.
Zizer mentioned, "It’s very special – it makes us feel heard."
Jonathan Botts, a lifeguard involved in the response, described the couple’s visit as deeply meaningful.
"They’ve taken time out of their pretty brief visit to Australia to visit the site and meet with some of the people that were involved and a lot of the people who are affected," he said.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex examined artefacts that are to make up a new exhibition at the Sydney Jewish Museum.
Harry and Meghan’s tour began on April 14, 2026, focusing on humanitarian causes including mental health, veterans' affairs, and community resilience.