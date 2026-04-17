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Sydney Sweeney slammed over controversial ‘Euphoria’ baby costume

Sydney Sweeney is facing controversy after her 'Euphoria' character wore a provocative baby costume in Season 3

Sydney Sweeney slammed over controversial ‘Euphoria’ baby costume
Sydney Sweeney slammed over controversial ‘Euphoria’ baby costume

Sydney Sweeney recently landed in hot water over her controversial baby costume in the newly released Euphoria season, sparking immense backlash.

For the unversed, Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, was dressed as a baby in a very compromising position, in season 3.

Moreover, in newly released American teen drama season, her character is exploring a career as an OnlyFans model.

Megyn Kelly while schooling the 28-year-old actress on Megyn Kelly Show, said, “The truth is – this is sexualizing infancy.”

The 55-year-old political commentator also criticised the The Housemaid actress for agreeing to the X-rated storyline as she was also dressed as a dog for her romantic partner, played by Jacob Elordi.

Elsewhere in the podcast, the American journalist countered the controversial scenes, saying that these were an example of "Hollywood not understanding at all where the line is."

According to Kelly, most "normal people," including Sweeney's fans, will recoil at her dressed as a baby.

This is not the first time that Meghan Kelly has slammed Sydney Sweeney over her appearance.

When the Anyone But You actress opted for a sheer silver gown at one of the red carpets of her project, the media personality objected to it.

Released on April 12 on HBO and Max, the Sydney Sweeney starrer Euphoria Season 3, will conclude on May 31, 2026.



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