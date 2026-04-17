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Inside Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis low-key wedding plans

The 'Friends' alum and her hunky hypnotherapist boyfriend are reportedly engaged

is Jennifer Aniston planning wedding with beau Jim Curtis amid engagement buzz?
is Jennifer Aniston planning wedding with beau Jim Curtis amid engagement buzz?

Jennifer Aniston has reportedly been “pushing herself to the limit” as she prepares for her wedding day, amid claims she is getting ready to walk down the aisle with her Jim Curtis.

As per Radaronline, a source shared that wedding bells may be on the way for the Friends alum, with reports claiming she and her hunky hypnotherapist boyfriend are engaged.

"Jen feels so fortunate and blessed that they found each other," said a source.

The insider added, "It's a rare but very magical case of right person, right time."

"She's the first to admit they probably wouldn't have meshed if they'd met a decade or two earlier," added the source.

They noted, "[But] at this stage of her life, she was so ready to date a mature, grounded and evolved partner, and that's exactly what she got in Jim."

Inside Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis low-key wedding plans

Having both been married before, Aniston and Curtis reportedly prefer a low-key celebration, with a source saying she “doesn’t need a big, blow-out affair.”

A source said the couple want a small, authentic and relaxed wedding focused on celebrating their love with close family and friends.

The Morning Show star is also said to be focusing on her fitness ahead of the big day, with her trainer noting she prioritizes daily movement and low-impact workouts.

Notably, Jennifer Aniston has been dating Jim Curtis for over a year after being introduced by mutual friends.

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