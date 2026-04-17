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Rihanna gives sarcastic reply to viral claim about her fourth pregnancy

The ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker breaks silence on rumors claiming she’s expecting her fourth baby with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna gives sarcastic reply to viral claim about her fourth pregnancy
Rihanna gives sarcastic reply to viral claim about her fourth pregnancy

Rihanna knows how to shut down false rumors in a humorous way.

Since the Diamonds hitmaker welcomed her third child, daughter Rocki Irish Mayers, with her partner A$AP Rocky in September 2025, rumors have been swirling that the couple is planning for their next child.

Recently on Instagram, a content creator named Krissy Clemons shared a clip showing the Fenty Beauty founder flaunting her growing baby bump, claiming that she is pregnant and will soon be having “four kids running around.”

She noted that Vogue shared an article with what is supposedly Rihanna’s recent picture, getting out of a car with a baby bump showing.

The clip soon caught the Unapologetic hitmaker’s attention, who dropped a humorous response in the comments, debunking the claim.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram 

“Is the baby in the womb with us?” she sarcastically commented.

The 38-year-old Barbadian singer’s reply left fans in stitches who dropped laughing emojis in the comments.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky relationship timeline:

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna began dating around 2020 after being longtime friends.

How many kids do Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share three children, two sons – RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers, and a daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers.

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