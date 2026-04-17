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Former Eagles star Alshon Jeffery arrested for insurance fraud

Alshon Jeffery was detained on insurance fraud, five years after he was let go by the Philadelphia Eagles

Former Eagles star Alshon Jeffery arrested for insurance fraud
Former Eagles star Alshon Jeffery arrested for insurance fraud

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was arrested for insurance fraud this week.

As reported by TMZ, the Super Bowl champion was also charged with "conceal/fail" to disclose an insurance benefit or payment. He was booked Wednesday morning and has since been released.

The 36-year-old spent four seasons with the Eagles after being drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.


He also helped the Eagles secure their first Super Bowl title in 2017, contributing three catches for 73 yards and a 34-yard touchdown as his team defeated the New England Patriots 41-33.

Throughout the final two years of his career, Jeffery only played in 17 games, recording 605 yards and five touchdowns.

During his last NFL season in 2020, Jeffery appeared in seven games, catching six passes for 115 yards and one touchdown. The Eagles released him in March 2021.

Notably, insurance fraud is a felony and can carry a sentence of up to five years in prison, according to California law. Additionally, a fine worth double the amount of the fraud could also be enforced instead of or in addition to jail time.

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