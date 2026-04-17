Angels outfielder Garret Anderson dies at 53 after medical emergency 

The All-Star outfielder Garret Anderson has tragically passed away on Thursday at the age of 53.
As reported by TMZ, he had a medical emergency at his home in Newport Beach, CA, and dispatch audio reveals an unconscious male amid the request for service.
Anderson, born and raised in LA, was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 1990 and went on to play for the big league club from 1994 to 2008, becoming one of the greats in the franchise history.
He was a three-time All-Star and a central figure in the team's 2002 World Series win against the San Francisco Giants. He also won the Silver Slugger Award twice, in 2002 and 2003.
"The Angels organization is mourning the loss of one of our franchise's most beloved icons, Garret Anderson," said Angels owner Arte Moreno.
In 2009, Anderson signed with the Atlanta Braves, spending a season in there before ending his career in 2010 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Over his 17 seasons, the left fielder recorded 2,529 hits, 287 home runs, and 1,365 RBIs.
After retiring from the mound, Anderson spent a few years working as an analyst for the team, working pre- and post-game for the Angels.
He was inducted into the Angels Hall of Fame in 2016, becoming only the 14th person to receive the honour.
Garret was married to his wife, Teresa, his childhood sweetheart. They had three children together.
The Angels will be honouring Anderson for the remainder of the season by wearing a memorial patch on their jerseys, beginning with Friday's homestand.
Additionally, prior to this evening's game, the club will host a moment of silence and run a special tribute video to honour the franchise legend.