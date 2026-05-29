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Naomi Osaka addresses possible Serena Williams' tennis return

Serena Williams is rumoured to make her comeback at the Queen's tournament in London

Naomi Osaka addresses possible Serena Williams tennis return
Naomi Osaka addresses possible Serena Williams' tennis return

Naomi Osaka has opened up about the rumoured return of Serena Williams after reports claimed that the tennis legend could play doubles at the Queen's tournament in London next month.

The 44-year-old has not played since a third-round loss at the 2022 US Open left her failing to secure her major 24th Grand Slam singles.

At the time, she said that she did not want to use the word "retiring" but that instead she was "evolving" away from tennis.

"I don't really care about tennis," said Osaka at the French Open when asked if she would watch a comeback match from Serena. "I think it's good for me. I'll be very entertained."

She added, "But I mean, overall the scope of it, I think it will bring people to watch tennis, which she always does bring an audience with her."

"I feel like for me everyone knows Serena and Venus were my role models growing up, so it's going to be cool to see her on the grounds again," Osaka noted.

Williams sparked comeback rumours after she registered with the sport's drug-testing body last December; however, she denied any plans to return to tennis with a social media post.

The Served podcast, hosted by former men's world No. 1 Andy Roddick, on Thursday said Williams was set to play with Canadian rising star Victoria Mboko in the doubles tournament at Queen's, which starts on June 8.


Moreover, Coco Gauff said she would love to face Serena for the first time, having never had the opportunity earlier in her career.

Serena Williams' older sister Venus ended a 16-month hiatus from professional tennis last year and played at both the 2025 US Open and the Australian Open earlier this season.

Venus said the "only thing" that would have made her comeback better was if she were joined by her sister, Serena.

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