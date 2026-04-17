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Kyle Cooke spotted kissing Meghan King after wife Amanda confirms dating his costar

The 41-year-old media star was spotted packing on PDA with the 'Summer House' alum Kyle Cooke

Kyle Cooke spotted kissing Meghan King after wife Amanda confirms dating his costar
Kyle Cooke spotted kissing Meghan King after wife Amanda confirms dating his costar

Things have started heating up between Meghan King and Kyle Cooke.

The duo sparked buzz online on Friday, April 17, when Page Six reported that they were spotted cozying up following a star-studded party in New York City.

In the photos shared by the outlet, the 41-year-old America media star and the Summer House alum can be seen strolling through a Manhattan street after attending Love Letter to ’90s New York: Revisited event, held on Thursday night, April 16.

While walking past a bar called the Library, the 43-year-old TV star was photographed placing his hands on Meghan's shoulders to kiss her, turning up the heat.

After sharing a sizzling kiss, the pair continued with their night.

As per the outlet, Meghan and Kyle were by each other's side throughout the star-studded party.

At the high-profile event, the two were seen flirting, chatting, and enjoying their cocktails, before posing for a photo.

Meghan King and Kyle Cooke's PDA-packed outing comes just a few days after The Traitors alum's estranged wife, Amanda Batula, went public with her romance.

In a joint statement, Batula confessed that she is romantically involved with Kyle's Summer House costar West Wilson.

It is worth mentioning that Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula announced their separation in January 2026 after four years of marriage.

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