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Anne Hathaway reveals sweet note Taylor Swift secretly gave her at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift wrote a heartwarming message to Anne Hathaway at Germany stop of her Eras Tour

Anne Hathaway reveals sweet note Taylor Swift secretly gave her at Eras Tour
Anne Hathaway reveals sweet note Taylor Swift secretly gave her at Eras Tour

Anne Hathaway is revealing her biggest Swiftie moment.

During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week to promote her new movie Mother Mary, the 43-year-old actress opened up about the real-life pop influences that helped her in portraying the titular character in the project.

Hathaway plays a pop star in Mother Mary who has dominated the music scenes for decades.

Speaking to the host, The Devil Wears Prada actress revealed that one of the influences she drew inspiration from was the global pop icon Taylor Swift.

The actress revealed that she attended Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour in Germany, where she received a private note from the Grammy winner.

When the Opalite hitmaker was performing her thrilling tour in Germany, Anne Hathaway was about 71 miles away from the venue, filming for her new movie.


The Princess Diaries star shared the she, along with her family, travelled the distance just to witness Taylor Swift's magic on stage.

"It was amazing. She came out on stage and ... the whole place exploded. And she just, like, makes the audience feel so loved, and she made me feel so loved," Hathaway gushed.

The actress recalled at one point, she thought the Cruel Summer singer was waving at her, making her think, "Oh my God, Annie, you're so cute. You think Taylor Swift's waving at you right now."

Right at that moment, she felt someone tap on her shoulder, and upon turning, Hathaway saw a person holding a special note from Swift.

Taylor wants you to have this," they said.

"I'm so happy you're here. I'm going to be enthusiastically waving at you," the note read.

Feeling herself on cloud nine, the actress expressed her emotions, saying, "Oh my God, she's so magical! And she did it, she did the thing! And I was right, I am special!"

Anne Hathaway starrer Mother Mary is currently running in cinemas.

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