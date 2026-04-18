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WWE WrestleMania 42 Full Card: Match Schedule, Start time, and Latest news

Two nights, eight titles and a Vegas-sized showdown: WrestleMania 42 takes over Allegiant Stadium

WWE WrestleMania 42 Full Card: Match Schedule, Start time, and Latest news
WWE WrestleMania 42 Full Card: Match Schedule, Start time, and Latest news

The wrestling world descends upon Allegiant Stadium tonight as WWE presents WrestleMania 42, a star-studded two-night event featuring eight massive championship matches.

After the record-breaking success of last year’s showcase, WWE returns to “Sin City” with a card fueled by legendary rivalries and high-stakes drama.

Night 1 is headlined by a deeply personal clash for the Undisputed WWE Championship, where Cody Rhodes defends his title against a newly villainous Randy Orton.

Tension reached a boiling point during the build with Orton declaring, “The Viper won the 2026 Men’s Elimination Chamber match” specifically to dismantle his former protégé.

Two nights, eight titles and a Vegas-sized showdown: WrestleMania 42 takes over Allegiant Stadium
Two nights, eight titles and a Vegas-sized showdown: WrestleMania 42 takes over Allegiant Stadium

Fans are also buzzing for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship bout where AJ Lee faces Becky Lynch.

Night 2 shifts the focus to the World Heavyweight Championship as CM Punk faces his ultimate test against Roman Reigns. Analysts note that Reigns “held the title for 1,316 days” and is desperate to reclaim his throne.

Other marquee matchups include Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi and a massive Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Title.

With stars like Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley and even celebrity IShowSpeed in the mix, WrestleMania 42 is set to be a historic spectacle.

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