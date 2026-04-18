Lionesses reach 500: England women celebrate historic milestone in Iceland clash

The England Women’s national team celebrates a monumental landmark today, Saturday, April 18, 2026, as they play their 500th international match against Iceland.
This historic fixture in Reykjavik comes just days after a 1-0 win over Spain at Wembley where Lauren Hemp’s goal secured game number 499.
The journey to 500 games is a story of incredible defiance. It began in 1972 with a 3-2 win over Scotland following a 50-year FA ban that had previously forced the women’s game into the shadows.
Since then, the Lionesses have transformed into a global powerhouse winning back-to-back European Championships in 2022 and 2025.
To honour the occasion, the team is wearing a bespoke warm-up kit inspired by the original Women’s FA logo. Captain Leah Williamson reflected on the legacy stating:
“As we reach the 500th game it feels more important than ever to honour every former Lioness and those who had to play in the shadows prior. We are the lucky ones, we get to play with opportunities they could only dream of.”
Defender Lucy Bronze, who has played in nearly a third of these 500 matches added, “It’s crazy to think, it’s amazing to be a part of it.”