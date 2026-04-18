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Israel addresses post-ceasefire strikes in Lebanon as Iran reimposes Hormuz closure

This comes amid intensifying hostilities between US and Iran as Tehran announced the Strait of Hormuz had been closed again

Israel addresses post-ceasefire strikes in Lebanon as Iran reimposes Hormuz closure
Israel addresses post-ceasefire strikes in Lebanon as Iran reimposes Hormuz closure

Israel’s military stated that its forces have carried out multiple strikes, including artillery fire and air strikes, in southern Lebanon since the ceasefire started.

In Lebanon, Israel addressed continuing air and artillery strikes despite a ceasefire, stating its forces targeted militants approaching Israeli regions and acted in self-defense.

Moreover, the military reported strikes on alleged ceasefire violators and infrastructure associated with armed groups, while demolitions continued in border areas.

The Israeli military released a statement, which read, “HEZBOLLAH CEASEFIRE VIOLATION: Since the ceasefire came into effect, IDF soldiers south of the Yellow Line in southern Lebanon identified several incidents in which terrorists violated the ceasefire understandings by approaching from north of the Yellow Line toward IDF soldiers, posing an immediate threat.”

Israel addresses post-ceasefire strikes in Lebanon as Iran reimposes Hormuz closure

The statement comes after Israeli artillery attacks struck the southern Lebanese towns of Beit Leif, Qantara, and Touline in the early hours of Saturday.

Hostilities between US and Iran intensified as Tehran announced the Strait of Hormuz had been closed again a few hours after reopening, accusing Washington of “piracy” and blockade over the ports.

Amid escalating tensions, regional diplomatic efforts led by Pakistan, Egypt and other states aim to resolve the ongoing conflict between the countries and try for negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

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