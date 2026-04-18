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Cristiano Ronaldo pens emotional note for his 'princess' on her special day

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez mark special celebration ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo pens emotional note for his princess on her special day
Cristiano Ronaldo pens emotional note for his 'princess' on her special day

Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiancée Georgina Rodríguez marked a special celebration on their big day amid wedding reports.

Ronaldo and Georgina, on Saturday, April 18, celebrated their daughter Bella Esmeralda's 4th birthday in an intimate gathering.

Taking to Instagram, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner penned an emotional note for his “princess” that read, “Happy birthday, my princess! 4 years full of joy. Daddy loves you so much! #AngelyBella.”


Al Nassr also shared a picture of his daughter posing in front of K-pop Demon Hunters-themed decoration.

While the dad paid a heartwarming tribute to his daughter on her big day, Georgina shared a peek into the K-pop Demon Hunters-themed birthday party with her followers on Instagram.

The video shared by the Argentine-Spanish model showed pink and purple balloon decorations and a floor cushion seating setup in the garden.

The celebration came ahead of the Portuguese footballer’s last FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in the US, Mexico and Canada in June.

It has also been reported that Ronald and Georgina are planning to tie the knot in a private ceremony on the island of Madeira, Portugal, after the 2026 World Cup.

The couple who co-parent five children, Cristiano Jr (2010), twins Eva and Mateo (2017), Alana Martina (2017), and Bella Esmeralda (2022), together got engaged in August 2025.

Ronaldo’s estimated £1.5M engagement ring to Georgina is one of the most expensive celebrity rings ever.

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