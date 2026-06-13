News
Make us preferred on Google
News

World Cup 2026: England's equipment stolen ahead of Kansas City training session

The England team's training equipment was stolen during transfer from the squad's pre-tournament base in Florida

World Cup 2026: Englands equipment stolen ahead of Kansas City training session
World Cup 2026: England's equipment stolen ahead of Kansas City training session

England had their training equipment stolen ahead of their arrival in Kansas City for their training session.

The stolen items included players' boots, training gear, coaching staff equipment, balls and uniforms, and the incident happened after vehicles transferring equipment from Florida to their Swope Soccer Village base in Kansas City were broken into.

Thomas Tuchel's squad will arrive in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon, and the equipment was due to be in place beforehand.

The Football Association is now working with police to find the stolen items or replace them quickly so the team can train as planned.


As reported by the BBC, two arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Kansas Police said, "We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening. The investigation is ongoing."

Fans' reaction to the England team's theft

Reacting to the bizarre incident, fans flooded the social media platforms, questioning the US management of the World Cup as one user penned, "2 days in already so much trouble. No more world cup in the US."

"When you host the world cup in countries where they call football soccer, these are the results," a second comment read.

"‪This World Cup 2026 is the worst in any aspect it’s a chaos and Catastrophic. Welcome to USA," another fan added.

The theft could potentially disrupt England's team preparations for their World Cup opener against Croatia on Wednesday.

Notably, the England players will undertake their first full training day on Sunday.

David Beckham receives Hollywood Walk of Fame honour at star-studded event
David Beckham receives Hollywood Walk of Fame honour at star-studded event
USA crushes Paraguay 4-1 in exciting World Cup Group D opener
USA crushes Paraguay 4-1 in exciting World Cup Group D opener
Shinobi Way codes for June 2026 to redeem exciting rewards
Shinobi Way codes for June 2026 to redeem exciting rewards
Kenny Jackett passes away at age of 64: Cause of death, more
Kenny Jackett passes away at age of 64: Cause of death, more
Erling Haaland enjoys Stanley Cup final ahead of World Cup debut
Erling Haaland enjoys Stanley Cup final ahead of World Cup debut
Jemma Stapleton, Australian sprinter dies at 25 on family vacation
Jemma Stapleton, Australian sprinter dies at 25 on family vacation
Jaspal Rana dies at 49: What we know about former Asian Games gold medallist's health
Jaspal Rana dies at 49: What we know about former Asian Games gold medallist's health
South Korea secures thrilling win over Czech Republic in World Cup opener
South Korea secures thrilling win over Czech Republic in World Cup opener
Darron Lee: Ex-Super Bowl champion indicted on murder charge in girlfriend's death
Darron Lee: Ex-Super Bowl champion indicted on murder charge in girlfriend's death
Phil Mickelson hit with major setback after ‘inappropriate conduct’ allegations
Phil Mickelson hit with major setback after ‘inappropriate conduct’ allegations
Kim Kardashian’s towel ‘heist’ gets hilarious response from Kimi Antonelli
Kim Kardashian’s towel ‘heist’ gets hilarious response from Kimi Antonelli
Wimbledon prize money gets record 20% increase amid player boycott warning
Wimbledon prize money gets record 20% increase amid player boycott warning

Popular News

David Beckham receives Hollywood Walk of Fame honour at star-studded event

David Beckham receives Hollywood Walk of Fame honour at star-studded event
an hour ago
Dutch court artist compensated after far-right party alters drawing with AI

Dutch court artist compensated after far-right party alters drawing with AI
2 hours ago
King Charles honours Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer in surprise move

King Charles honours Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer in surprise move
3 hours ago