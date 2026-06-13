World Cup 2026: England's equipment stolen ahead of Kansas City training session

England had their training equipment stolen ahead of their arrival in Kansas City for their training session.
The stolen items included players' boots, training gear, coaching staff equipment, balls and uniforms, and the incident happened after vehicles transferring equipment from Florida to their Swope Soccer Village base in Kansas City were broken into.
Thomas Tuchel's squad will arrive in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon, and the equipment was due to be in place beforehand.
The Football Association is now working with police to find the stolen items or replace them quickly so the team can train as planned.
As reported by the BBC, two arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
A spokesman for Kansas Police said, "We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening. The investigation is ongoing."
Fans' reaction to the England team's theft
Reacting to the bizarre incident, fans flooded the social media platforms, questioning the US management of the World Cup as one user penned, "2 days in already so much trouble. No more world cup in the US."
"When you host the world cup in countries where they call football soccer, these are the results," a second comment read.
"This World Cup 2026 is the worst in any aspect it’s a chaos and Catastrophic. Welcome to USA," another fan added.
The theft could potentially disrupt England's team preparations for their World Cup opener against Croatia on Wednesday.
Notably, the England players will undertake their first full training day on Sunday.