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Kenny Jackett passes away at age of 64: Cause of death, more

Kenny Jackett was part of the Watford team that accomplished top-flight promotion under Graham Taylor

Kenny Jackett passes away at age of 64: Cause of death, more
Kenny Jackett passes away at age of 64: Cause of death, more

The League Managers Association has confirmed that former Watford captain and Wales international Kenny Jackett has breathed his last at the age of 64.

Watford-born Jackett made 428 appearances for his hometown club and earned 31 caps for Wales.

A memorable left-sided defender, he was part of the Watford team that accomplished top-flight promotion under Graham Taylor and played in the 1984 FA Cup final against Everton.

A glimpse into Kenny Jackett's journey 

The 64-year-old's career spanned prematurely at 28 due to persistent knee injuries, following which he transitioned into coaching and management at Watford.

Jackett started building his respected managerial career across English football. He guided Swansea City to promotion in 2004-05 and secured the Football League Trophy in 2006.

At Millwall, he won the League One play-off title in 2010, and later led Wolverhampton Wanderers to the League One championship in 2013–14 with a record 103 points.

Moreover, he accomplished success with Portsmouth, winning the EFL Trophy in 2018–19.

Clubs including Swansea, Watford, Wolves, Rotherham, Leyton Orient, and Portsmouth paid tribute, calling him as a highly respected leader who left a lasting impact on players and staff.

Watford described him “a local lad who lived and breathed the Hornets,” while Millwall stated he would be remembered as one of their greatest managers.

Additionally, Wolves and others expressed immense sadness at his passing.

Later on, Jackett served in senior football roles such as director of football at Gillingham, leaving the role in 2024 for medical reasons.

Kenny Jackett cause of death

The exact medical cause of Kenny Jackett's death remains undisclosed, it was confirmed that Hollins had been facing health challenges in recent years. 

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