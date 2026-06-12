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Erling Haaland enjoys Stanley Cup final ahead of World Cup debut

The Norwegian football squad witnessed game five of the NHL between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights

Erling Haaland enjoys Stanley Cup final ahead of World Cup debut
Erling Haaland enjoys Stanley Cup final ahead of World Cup debut

Erling Haaland was spotted at the Carolina Hurricanes vs the Vegas Golden Knights in game five of the NHL play-off series.

On Thursday, June 11, Haaland and his Norway teammates showed off their support for the Carolinas ahead of their long-awaited World Cup debut against Iraq on June 16.

The 25-year-old was sporting a grey polo shirt and was later filmed beaming in a white and red Hurricane jersey with the number nine, the same number he wears for both club and country.


The Hurricanes, eyeing their first Stanley Cup in 20 years, lead the Golden Knights 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, completing a 4-2 regulation win in game five.

Besides that, Norway are playing at their first World Cup since 1998 and their first major tournament since Euro 2000.

After facing Iraq in their World Cup opener in Boston, the Norwegian team will travel to New Jersey to play Senegal on June 23 before returning to Boston for a clash against France on June 26.

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